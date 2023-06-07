By Reitumetse Makwea
7 Jun 2023
News

Stats SA: GDP growth below peak

SA needed a growth between three to five percent in order to kick-start economic participation and job growth within the country, says analyst.

South Africa’s 0.4% gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 is nothing to be excited about. This is according to experts, who said the “flat growth” doesn’t reflect in much-needed areas like employment but rather reveals an economy in deep distress. Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke announced the growth yesterday, noting that the manufacturing and finance industries were major drivers of growth on the supply side of the economy. Maluleke said despite the 0.4% rise in the first quarter of 2023, which grew by 0.2% compared to the first quarter of 2022, GDP remained below the peak...