Top Stellies defender completes move to UAE

Stellies confirmed the move on Saturday.

Stellenbosch FC have announced that defender Ismaël Touré has completed a permanent transfer to UAE Pro League side Baniyas.



Stellies confirmed the move on Saturday.



“Toure leaves Stellenbosch after two successful seasons in which he made 76 appearances across all competitions, helping the club win the Carling Knockout in 2023, reach the MTN8 final in 2024, and progress to the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final earlier this year,” read the club statement.

“The Ivorian centre-back famously scored the equalising goal in the aforementioned Knockout final against TS Galaxy as Stellies went on to win their first-ever top-flight trophy at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, cementing his status in the club’s folklore.

“Everyone at Stellenbosch FC would like to thank Ismaël for his service to the club and wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter of his career in the United Arab Emirates.”



Stellies have moved swiftly to secure Toure’s replacement by signing defender Siviwe Nkwali on a long-term contract.



The 20-year-old joins Stellies from neighbours Cape Town Spurs, who were relegated to the ABC Motsepe Foundation.



“I’m very happy to be here and grateful to Stellenbosch FC for giving me an opportunity to once again showcase my talents,” Nkwali told Stellies media.

“Stellenbosch has been a top-three club in the past few seasons, and I hope to help the team continue to compete in the league and push for more silverware.

“I will put in 110% for the team and fight for this badge, and I can’t wait for the season to get started.”