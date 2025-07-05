Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Top Stellies defender completes move to UAE

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

5 July 2025

08:14 pm

Stellies confirmed the move on Saturday.

Top Stellies defender completes move to UAE

Stellenbosch FC defender Ismael Toure has completed a move to the UAE. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch FC have announced that defender Ismaël Touré has completed a permanent transfer to UAE Pro League side Baniyas.

Stellies confirmed the move on Saturday.

“Toure leaves Stellenbosch after two successful seasons in which he made 76 appearances across all competitions, helping the club win the Carling Knockout in 2023, reach the MTN8 final in 2024, and progress to the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final earlier this year,” read the club statement.

“The Ivorian centre-back famously scored the equalising goal in the aforementioned Knockout final against TS Galaxy as Stellies went on to win their first-ever top-flight trophy at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, cementing his status in the club’s folklore.

“Everyone at Stellenbosch FC would like to thank Ismaël for his service to the club and wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter of his career in the United Arab Emirates.”

Stellies have moved swiftly to secure Toure’s replacement by signing defender Siviwe Nkwali on a long-term contract.

The 20-year-old joins Stellies from neighbours Cape Town Spurs, who were relegated to the ABC Motsepe Foundation.

“I’m very happy to be here and grateful to Stellenbosch FC for giving me an opportunity to once again showcase my talents,” Nkwali told Stellies media.

“Stellenbosch has been a top-three club in the past few seasons, and I hope to help the team continue to compete in the league and push for more silverware.

“I will put in 110% for the team and fight for this badge, and I can’t wait for the season to get started.”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Stellenbosch F.C. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Police are the chief criminal syndicate’: Saps R120bn budget criticised by MPs
Politics Remembering Mabuza: The man who ‘dashed’ the potential Zuma dynasty
South Africa Creecy signs agreement to provide backup for ailing driver’s licence card machine
South Africa From South Africa to Azania? Name change proposal sparks debate
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: An unofficial death penalty

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp