Steenhuisen determined to collaborate with farmers on rural safety, biosecurity and economic growth

Steenhuisen praised South Africa’s farmers as the best in the world, capable of competing on the global stage, even against heavily subsidised nations.

John Steenhuisen, speaking at the August congress of Free State Agriculture, emphasised the necessity for a minister who truly supports and collaborates with farmers.

Furthermore, he highlighted the potential for agriculture to unlock new international markets, boost production, and create jobs for unskilled workers through close cooperation.

In addition, Steenhuisen stated, “We are moving forward with determination to work together to grow the economy, create jobs, eliminate poverty, bring certainty to the sector, and fully unleash its potential,” referencing the congress’s theme, “Quo Vadis?” (Latin for “Where are we going?”).

Moreover, Steenhuisen praised South Africa’s farmers as the best in the world. He said they are capable of competing on the global stage, even against heavily subsidised nations. However, he emphasised the need for a regulated environment that fosters growth through modern technology.

Steenhuisen also stressed the importance of rural safety and biosecurity, including vaccine production. In this context, he recognised the challenges at Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP).

To address these issues, he noted that “OBP has a new CEO who will receive clear and strict instructions to achieve the expected turnaround.”

Furthermore, he said that “if OBP cannot meet demand, vaccine provision will be opened to the private sector.”

Expressing optimism, he believes that South African agricultural products will be recognised for top-tier biosecurity by the end of his term.

In addition, Steenhuisen proposed improving rural safety by utilizing reservists and technology. This includes employing drones, cameras, and tracking systems to address livestock theft. Ultimately, he affirmed that “safety and biosecurity are everyone’s responsibility.”

The Citizen previously reported that the farming community is concerned about Steenhuisen’s plan to push forward with the Agricultural and Agro-Processing Master Plan without consulting them.

The master plan aims to promote inclusive growth, competitiveness, transformation, employment and food security through equitable, inclusive and competitive job-creating activities.

This will enable greater inclusion and participation of small-scale and emerging farmers. It will also strengthen rural livelihoods through the promotion of employment-intensive farming.

