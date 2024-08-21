‘Nothing principled about Shivambu’s decision to join Zuma’s MK party’ – Steenhuisen [VIDEO]

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has described former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s affiliation with the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) as a cause for concern.

Shivambu announced his official resignation from the red berets during an urgent press briefing at Winnie Mandela House in Johannesburg last week.

After intense speculation, Shivambu confirmed he had joined former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party.

Watch John Steenhuisen speaking about Floyd Shivambu joining Jacob Zuma’s MK party

John Steehuisen, DA leader, says former EFF DP Floyd Shivambu’s decision to join the MK Party is purely opportunistic.



“It has nothing to do with a pragmatic realignment. It is an opportunistic realignment of the forces of people who want to loot the state.” @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/AwjhUKKwwj August 20, 2024

‘Looting the state’

Speaking during an engagement with business leaders in Tshwane on Tuesday, Steenhuisen said Shivambu’s decision to join the MK party must not be seen as a “principled left opposition” that has been created.

“There is nothing principled about it. It is purely opportunistic to use the public purse for their own gain and their own benefit and for the benefit of their network that are now finding each other again.

“It has nothing to do with the pragmatic realignment, it is an opportunistic realignment of the forces of people who want to loot the state and for looking for a way to consolidate so that they can get their foot back in the door and they can carry on with what was being done before,” Steenhuisen said.

On announcing his exit from the red berets, Shivambu said it was about defending the country and its future.

“The time comes in the life of any nation when there remain only two choices: submit or fight. That time has now come to South Africa,” he said.

“We shall not submit, and we have no choice but to hit back by all means in our power in defense of our people, our future, and our freedom. December 16, 1961!”

The former EFF deputy president also said he would not entertain speculations about his departure from the party.

“I only got to see the countless speculations regarding the decision, which the letter calls ‘a revolutionary act that will allow Progressive Forces to unite and work towards the agenda for progressive and revolutionary change.’

“All of them are false! But like Marx, if I denied everything said about me, I would require a score of secretaries.”

Malema hits back

Last week, a visibly hurt Julius Malema said the pain of watching Shivambu leave the party was similar to the heartbreak he felt at the death of his mother.

Despite Shivambu’s appeal to the party’s leadership not to mischaracterise and slander his departure, Malema pulled no punches during the Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum at Orlando Community Hall in Soweto on Monday evening.

Malema said that anyone who is ashamed to defend the organisation or who trades loyalty for personal gain should leave.

“Leave now, so that we can know how many soldiers we have in this struggle to liberate us. You must leave today because nothing is going to change between now and December. Nothing is going to change now and in the future.

“Leave now, we have no reason to beg anyone. If you want to leave, leave now and leave us alone. Even if we are alone, we will always continue to speak truth to power. It’s very painful to count the soldiers you don’t have,” Malema said.

