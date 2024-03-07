Steve Biko Hospital nurses suspended after patient dies

The incident involving the 28-year-old patient was caught on video by a member of the public at the emergency unit of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

The Gauteng Health Department is investigating allegations of gross negligence at Steve Biko Academic Hospital following the death of a patient at the facility.

Five nurses from the Steve Biko Academic Hospital have been placed on precautionary suspension following the patient’s death.

Suspension

The department’s spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said an incident involving the 28-year-old patient was caught on video by a member of the public at the emergency unit of the hospital on Sunday .

“The employees have since been suspended to allow for further investigation into the incident. Sadly, the patient demised while in hospital. The unfortunate incident happens at the time when the hospital is strengthening interventions to improve patients experience of care.

“Those measures include the launch of the Gauteng Department of Health’s I Serve with A Smile Campaign, which is a change management programme aimed at improving staff attitude and quality of service,” Modiba said.

Bogus doctor

Last month, a woman who posed as a doctor appeared in court after she was caught trying to solicit a bribe from a patient at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.

Following the incident, the Gauteng Department of Health issued a warning to the public, urging them to not fall prey to bogus healthcare practitioners who ask for money before offering their services.

“A person impersonating a medical doctor was nabbed at [the hospital] on Sunday night, 25 February, after they demanded that an escort to a patient pay R700 for the ‘doctor’ to assist the patient,” the department said.

It is understood a member of the public became suspicious when the bogus doctor who was wearing green scrubs with the name “Dr Zulu” imprinted on the uniform, advised her to meet at the pedestrian gate where the said payment was to be made.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal

