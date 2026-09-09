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Steve Biko inquest halted

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

2 minute read

9 September 2026

10:31 am

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The family said hundreds of documents connected to the case still need close review.

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The late Stephen Bantu Biko. Picture: File

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The reopened inquest into the 1977 death of anti-apartheid icon Steve Biko has been halted after his family asked the High Court in Gqeberha for more time to prepare properly.

Biko’s legal team told the court on Wednesday that it needed sufficient time to consult with the Black Consciousness leader’s widow before proceeding.

According to broadcaster eNCA, the family said hundreds of documents connected to the case still need close review.

It also noted that documents have to be translated from Afrikaans before the inquest can move forward in a meaningful way.

The inquest into the 1977 murder of Biko, a key figure in South Africa’s Black Consciousness Movement, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a prominent activist who was held in police custody nearly five decades ago.

His death became one of the defining atrocities of the apartheid era.

No new date for resuming proceedings has been announced yet.

This is a developing story.

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