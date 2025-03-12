‘Sudden braking’ may have caused horror bus crash on R21 [VIDEO]

The death toll in the bus crash near OR Tambo International Airport was also revised to 14.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Doctor Xhakaza said a preliminary report into Tuesday’s horror bus crash on the R21 has revealed that “sudden braking” may have caused the accident.

Gauteng officials, including Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Xhakaza, briefed the media on Wednesday.

The number of injured passengers was also revised, with 77 being transported to various hospitals for further medical care.

The number of injured passengers was also revised, with 77 being transported to various hospitals for further medical care.

‘Sudden braking’

The crash involved a passenger bus and a car on Tuesday morning near the OR Tambo International Airport.

Xhakaza said sudden braking may have been what caused the bus to lose control and overturn.

“The preliminary assessment suggests that there was a sudden brake that led to the bus losing control. Further details are subject to verification.”

The City of Ekurhuleni said it will assist the families of those affected by the deadly crash.

Officials are also busy compiling a full report on the bus crash.

[WATCH] "The bus was roadworthy." Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza says preliminary investigations suggest there was a "sudden break" that led to the bus losing control, causing the R21 accident. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/hJ9a5Jd2IW — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) March 12, 2025

Death toll

Meanwhile, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited the injured passengers in hospital.

“The number now has gone up in terms of fatalities. We are sitting at 14, and all of them are with our forensic unit, which is in Germiston. We were able to identify the families of those 14.”

The injured were taken to the Far East Rand Hospital, Bertha Gxowa Hospital, Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, Zamokohle Hospital, Tembisa Hospital, ARWYP Hospital, OR Tambo Memorial Hospital, and Edenvale Hospital.

[WATCH] Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says the death toll in the bus crash on the R21 highway near OR Tambo Airport has been revised to 14.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/Y5Rn4AWmsm — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) March 12, 2025

Investigations

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the bus driver was seriously injured and is receiving treatment at Edenvale Hospital.

“Investigators are in the process of identifying the other vehicle that was in the events that led to the crash.

“Video footage recorded by Sanral CCTV cameras is being analysed for inclusion in the final crash report to be included in the docket for the South African Police Services and the Director of Public Prosecutions,” Zwane said.

Condolences

Lesufi conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died in the bus crash.

“We want to urge our communities and society to be cautious on our roads and ensure that we drive carefully.

“On behalf of government, we extend our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wish those that are injured a speedy recovery,” Lesufi said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also offered his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in the deadly bus crash.

