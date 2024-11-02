‘We woke him up’ – Sunnyside liquor shop owner ‘faints’ over expired license

The shop was shut down.

City of Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya led the launch of the Re A Spana campaign in the city to “reclaim and transform public spaces” in Sunnyside.

According to the mayor the Re A Spana campaign extends beyond a basic clean-up initiative, encouraging the community to volunteer their time and expertise to improve public spaces and neighbourhoods.

Friday’s activation in Sunnyside, an area deemed as largely neglected and crime-riddled, included a range of interventions, including litter picking, grass cutting, homelessness outreach, by-law enforcement operation, said the mayor.

ALSO READ: Sunnyside protesters reject smart meter installations

“For many years, many residents have felt abandoned and neglected in terms of basic service delivery. The new administration is here to restore hope and provide equitable services. We have a target to improve on priority areas in the city that we believe are key to advancing equitable basic service delivery

“Our city officials will continue to work every day to improve service delivery. However, we cannot do it alone and partnerships with the private sector will be crucial.

“We will not tolerate lawlessness. We’re in Sunnyside to demonstrate exactly what we mean by those words. We must clean our streets and reclaim our city.

ALSO READ: Tshwane residents march to ‘White House’ for a safer Sunnyside

“What I have observed is just sheer lawlessness. People come from outside our country and sell us expired goods because they’re targeting the poor working class. That is not going to be tolerated.”

Sunnyside operation

In a joint operation with the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and South African Police Service (SAPS), the team found a liquor trading establishment that was operating without a license.

The shop was shut down.

“The owners were unable to explain the suspected illegal goods on sale. The license was last renewed in 2020, as if this was not enough, he decided to faint. Re motsositse, o nale drama [We woke him up, he’s dramatic]! We are not here to play.”

ALSO READ: Tshwane metro shuts down ‘illegal’ shops in Sunnyside

The team further found an enclosure that had over 50 rooms built under “questionable” standards.

“We will work to ensure that those responsible for breaching the law are held accountable. The quality and integrity of the food sold by establishments should be in line with the law. We will not tolerate counterfeit food products.”