Allegations of police officials’ ties to taxi industry spark calls for investigation

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) has announced that it has referred the complaints against police officers involved in the taxi industry to the relevant police departments.

This comes amid disputes between communities and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) over picking up passengers on the roads.

Santaco has argued that only taxi associations are authorised to transport passengers on certain routes, not motorists; however, passengers contend that they have the right to choose their mode of transportation.

“Picking up people on the road is our business. We have a licence to do that, and they don’t have a licence to pick up people,” Santaco chairperson in Mpumalanga Fanyana Sibanyoni told 702 last week.

South Africans have since implicated police officers, alleging that they are also linked to the taxi industry and are therefore protected.

The JCPS has acknowledged the complaints and allegations that certain police officials are involved in the taxi industry and that they and their spouses/partners are operating taxis.

Police officers and taxi industry

According to the JCPS, police officials, as custodians responsible for the enforcement of the National Land Transport Act (NLTA), cannot be involved in the taxi industry.

“Based on the provisions of section 13 of the NLTA, no police official, his or her spouse are allowed to own taxis. Police officers and their spouses therefore commit an offence should they own taxis or otherwise are involved in the public transport industry,” it said.

“They also contravene the National Instruction 18 of 2019: Integrity Management in the South African Police Service. All police officials are well aware of this national instruction and are sensitised on a frequent basis of integrity management.”

The complaints have been referred to the relevant authorities.

“We reaffirm our commitment to taking stern action against unscrupulous and unprincipled law enforcers,” said the JCPS.

“Law enforcement vetting units are encouraged to conduct rigorous probes into these matters in tandem with the Public Service Commission.

“We urge the public to report law enforcement officials moonlighting as taxi bosses/taxi operators to their local, district and/or provincial management and/or authorities. Allegations and complaints of this nature must be investigated and appropriate sanctions should be preferred to those found involved in these irregularities.”

