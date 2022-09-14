News

14 Sep 2022
LIVE UPDATES: Six bodies discovered in suspected zama zama attack

Follow our live blog here for the latest on the shooting of suspected zama zamas at the Maraisburg offramp.

Police attend to a scene where two bodies were discovered next to main reef road. According to reports a number of other bodies have been found. Picture: citizen.co.za/ Michel Bega

The bodies of at least six suspected zama zamas (illegal miners) were confirmed to have been found at the Maraisburg highway offramp on Wednesday morning.

Saps, forensic pathologists, Gauteng traffic police and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) are currently at the scene.

Bosmont community patroller Faried Domingo told The Citizen he suspected the attack was the result of ongoing zama zama infighting.

The bodies were found scattered across both sides of the highway.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the victims appeared to have been shot and stabbed to death.

Zama zama attack live blog

We will share updates below. The live blog may take a few seconds to load. Refresh the page if the space below remains blank.

