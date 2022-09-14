‘Gunshots ring through the night’: Zama zama infighting suspected as bodies found near Maraisburg off-ramp

Kgomotso Phooko

The Bosmont community policing forum (CPF) believes that the deaths of at least six suspected zama zamas is due to infighting.

Bodies were found scattered at the Maraisburg offramp on Wednesday morning.

A passerby found the first body lying on one side of the highway offramp and alerted the community patrol.

The area where some of the bodies of suspected zama zamas were found. Photo: Supplied

Police (Saps) were then called to the scene, where, after searching the area, they found a further five bodies.

The sixth body was found in a wetland in the veld near Main Reef Road.

ALSO READ: LIVE UPDATES: Six bodies discovered in suspected zama zama attack

Saps spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the bodies of the suspected zama zamas were found with gunshot wounds.

“At this stage we do not know what the motive is. The bodies are confirmed to have gunshot wounds. We will be investigating six counts of murder,” said Muridili.

Zama zamas run rife

The community alleged there had been an influx of zama zamas in the area, who allegedly travel through an underground tunnel.

An underground tunnel that the Bosmont community suspects zama zamas use. Video: Kgomotso Phooko For live updates throughout today follow this link: https://t.co/PNQMgWSaJe ????@KhomotsoLoveda1 pic.twitter.com/TEKnm5FHjV— The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) September 14, 2022

Bosmont CPF officer Faried Domingo said zama zamas have been a problem in the area for more than a year.

“The zama zamas have been [here] in excess of a year. The main problem over the past five to six weeks is the situation has spread and it has become more intense.

“We have gunshots ringing through the night,” said Domingo.

Little police visibility

He added there was little police visibility in the area.

Muridili reiterated that the issue of illegal miners has been elevated to the provincial office and is being dealt with by a specialised unit.

She said, with Interpol, police are in contact with neighbouring countries, like Lesotho, where most zama zamas are alleged to come from.

“We are in contact with them for when we have suspects who have fled to their native countries. When we have identified those people, there are warrants of arrests issued,” she said.

A final body count will be announced once police officers – with the help of helicopters – finish their patrols around the crime scene.

A police helicopter is on the scene searching the veld on the Maraisburg off-ramp where 6 suspected zama zama's were found murdered. For live updates throughout today follow this link: https://t.co/Xbntc5ctBD ????@KhomotsoLoveda1 pic.twitter.com/PPANkrHBRh— The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) September 14, 2022

Investigations will determine if the six bodies found in Maraisburg belong to foreign nationals.