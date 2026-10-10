Suspect gives birth at police station

Police officers and a local resident helped deliver the baby while they waited for an ambulance.

A pregnant suspect’s evening took an even more dramatic turn this week after she went into labour while in custody at a police station in the North West.

Police arrested the woman earlier this week at Msholozi informal settlement in Kameeldrift.

Officers assured that she was “in good health and had no visible injuries at the time of the arrest”.

She was taken to Assen police station when she began experiencing labour pains and an ambulance was called.

“Members assisted the woman during childbirth, with the supervision of Ms Marijke Van der Walt, an 80-year-old resident, who was present to provide assistance, whilst awaiting the ambulance.

“At approximately 16:15, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl,” said police.

An ambulance arrived shortly after, and the mother and newborn were transported to a medical facility for further medical assessment and care.