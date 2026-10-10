‘Pastor’ arrested for murder of 3-month-old, rape

A 36-year-old alleged pastor has been arrested in connection with the murder of a four-month-old baby and the alleged rape...

A 36-year-old alleged pastor has been arrested in connection with the murder of a four-month-old baby and the alleged rape of her 43-year-old mother.

The baby’s body was discovered buried in a shallow grave on Wednesday.

Early reports indicated that the woman went to Hennops River near R511 road with her pastor and his wife for a ritual. When they arrived, the pastor’s wife allegedly stayed behind with the baby while the pastor and the woman went to the river. It is alleged that the woman was then raped and tied up.

The victim managed to free herself and get help at a nearby construction site. A search was activated and the 24-year-old wife of the pastor was found and questioned by police. She led investigators to a shallow grave where the baby’s body was found.

The pastor was tracked to Diepsloot, where police found him hiding in a backroom in an informal settlement, with injuries.

“The arrest brings the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the incident to three, including the suspect’s two wives, who appeared before the Atteridgeville Magistrates’ Court on 9 October 2026,” said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

The suspect is expected to appear before court on Monday, 12 October 2026.