WATCH: Syrian boy films himself stuck under rubble after earthquake

As Turkey and Syria recover from the devastating earthquake, a Syrian boy’s message he recorded on his phone while trapped under the rubble after his home collapsed has gone viral.

Death toll

The death toll from the earthquake that struck the two countries on Monday has risen to more than 11 000.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, during a visit to the affected areas, said about 8 574 people have died in his country, while at least 2 530 have been killed in Syria.

Bravery

As both countries try to come to terms with the devastation and the loss of life, there have been a few incidents of bravery, courage and the will to live following the disaster.

In a video which has been widely circulated on social media, the Syrian boy recorded a message on his smartphone hoping that he would be found alive.

“I’m filming this video, I don’t know if I’m going to live or die, as you can see the situation.”

As Turkey and Syria recover from the devastating earthquakes, a Syrian boy filmed himself trapped under the rubble after his home collapsed, #TurkeySyriaEarthquake #Turkey #Syria #Earthquakes @TheCitizen_News Video: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/G4ib2hqtMW— 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) February 8, 2023

Death

The boy then thanks Allah for everything before reciting a prayer, which is normally recited before a Muslim person passes away.

“If this video does get shared, that means I made it out alive. You can’t understand this feeling unless you lived it. Only if you have been under the rubble, then you’ll understand,” he recorded.

The boy then turns to phone to show his surroundings.

Rescue efforts

Meanwhile, humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has arrived in Turkey and Syria to assist with rescue and relief efforts following the deadly earthquake.

The teams departed OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman told The Citizen, the team would be assisting with tents, blankets, medicine, food, and whatever else is required for rescue efforts.

“There are casualties in all parts of Syria. The number is going to very high. We’ve opened up our standby hospital called Hilaal on the border with Turkey and Syria, and are moving patients there and putting additional medical teams on site,” said Dr Sooliman.

