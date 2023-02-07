Gift of the Givers comes to aid of Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquakes

Faizel Patel

As the combined death toll in the devastating earthquake in Turkey near the border with Syria continues to rise drastically, humanitarian organization Gift of the Givers volunteers are on the ground to assist with rescue efforts and provide much-needed aid.

The most powerful earthquake in nearly a century struck Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing over 1,200 people in their sleep.

Death toll

The 7.8-magnitude quake also levelled buildings and caused tremors felt as far away as Iraq.

Over 5,000 people have so far been confirmed dead across Turkey and Syria while thousands have been injured and many others are still unaccounted for as rescue crews continue to pull more bodies trapped under the rubble.

Challenges

Gift of Givers founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman told The Citizen the deadly earth quakes have caused huge challenges for Turkey and Syria.

“Our teams at the Ar-Rahma Hospital in Syria which belongs to Gift of the Gives and has been there since 2012, already starting seeing casualties. There are casualties in all parts of Syria. The number is going to very high.”

“We’ve opened up our standby hospital called Hilaal on the border with Turkey and Syria and are moving patients there and putting additional medical teams on site,” said Dr. Sooliman.

Rescue efforts

Dr. Sooliman added that Gift of Givers have deployed rescue teams in Turkey to assist with rescue efforts.

He said team would be assisting with tents, blankets, medicines and food and whatever else is required to assist with rescue efforts.

“To assist Turkey, we have search and rescue teams, medical teams, medical, search and rescue equipment all starting to leave tomorrow. We are putting together a team of 60 personnel in this category and my increase it to one hundred.”

Cooperation

Dr. Sooliman said Gift of the Givers also has the full cooperation of the Turkish government to assist with the rescue efforts in conjunction with other aid agencies and rescue groups.

“We’ve met the ambassador (Turkish), the consulate-general in Cape Town, spoke to the people on the ground in Turkey and our South African ambassador to Turkey has called us to assist. We’ve also spoken to Turkish Airlines that will facilitate all transfers and flights from South Africa to Istanbul and onwards where aid is required.”

Dr. Sooliman has conveyed the condolences of Gift of the Givers to the Turkish government, the Turkish people and families of victims who suffered devastating losses as a result of the deadly earthquake.

