Taps flow in Merafong again

The water will be restored in phases, since the agreement does not take away the restrictions completely.

Residents of Merafong on the West Rand, Gauteng, celebrated the restoration of water yesterday after areas within the municipality had gone without for almost a year.

The water was restored after the municipality submitted a plan to Rand Water on how it would pay its R1.4 billion water bill.

Merafong commits to payment plan

Municipal spokesperson Thabo Moloja said: “The water will be restored in phases, since the agreement does not take away the restrictions completely.”

Moloja said detailed information regarding the restoration would be communicated soon.

Rand Water sent a letter to the municipality acknowledging receipt of the debt repayment plan.

“Rand Water appreciates the municipality’s efforts to produce a structured repayment plan that deals comprehensively with the current account as well as the his‑ toric debt and notes the municipality’s stated commitment to restoring its payment performance,” the letter read.

The letter stated that the municipality has committed to making a payment of R20 million for the November invoice and a payment of another R20 million for the December invoice, payable by no later than 31 December and 31 January 2026, respectively.

“Rand Water further notes that any shortfalls on the November 2025 and December 2025 invoices shall be settled in full by 31 March 2026. The five-year repayment programme for the historic debt will commence on 1 July 2026.”

The agreement will allow Rand Water to suspend interest charges on anticipated shortfalls in the current account for December and January 2026.

“We are continuing to develop additional debt-relief mechanisms that will be presented to the municipality in the new year.”

ALSO READ: Merafong R1.4bn debt leaves residents without water for 8 months

Merafong community celebrates running taps

The areas where water has been restored include Kokosi, Fochville, and Greenspark.

Eliot Mthembu, a community leader who has been leading service delivery protests in the area, said: “It wasn’t easy to watch our parents, sisters and children risk their lives by fetching water from rivers, stormwater drains and other unsafe sources just to survive. Our hearts are filled with joy as water flows again in our taps.”

The Greater Fochville Water Crisis Committee commended the community. “We celebrate not just the return of water, but the victory of our community’s spirit over injustice,” it said.

READ NEXT: Merafong municipality wastes R30 million