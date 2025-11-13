Merafong R1.4bn debt leaves residents without water for 8 months

Merafong’s massive water and electricity debt has left communities desperate, with unsafe water collection becoming a daily reality.

Residents of Kokosi in Merafong on the West Rand, Gauteng run the risk of contracting waterborne diseases if they continue to use water they collect from dirty drains on the roadside and other filthy water sources.

Community members interviewed by The Citizen have confirmed that in the past eight months, there has been no water in their taps.

Massive debt cripples Merafong water supply

During a recent council meeting in the Merafong City municipality, it emerged that the municipality owed Rand Water a whopping R1.4 billion, while it also owes R1.6 billion to Eskom.

When The Citizen arrived in the area, several people were collecting water from drains on the roadside, while others were queuing for water dripping from a small black pipe in the ground.

One of the affected residents, Charles Mbulawa, had a 25-litre container in his wheelbarrow full of water that he got from the slow dripping pipe.

Mbulawa also had six empty cold drink bottles.

He said: “I decided not to use the bottles because I wanted other people to also get the water as it was coming out slowly.

“Not long ago, I was in hospital for surgery and the wound is still fresh and painful, but I am obliged to travel for a long distance to fetch this dirty water because we don’t have tap water at home.”

ALSO READ: ‘No water, no votes,’ warns Limpopo communities

‘Our government has failed us’

Emma Sizani and her granddaughter were using an old wheelchair to carry several buckets full of water that they collected from one of the unhealthy water sources.

Sizani said the water would be used for laundry and bathing as it was not clean, so they buy clean water for cooking and drinking.

“We are using this wheelchair to collect water because it is big and can accommodate many buckets. We do this every day because the water lasts us only a day.

“Our government has failed us because since this problem started, they did not even tell us when are they going to solve it.

But during the elections they come here and convince us to vote for them. Look what is happening now,” Sizani said.

Jabu Biko said at the section where he lives, the water runs at the communal tap from 4am until 6am.

He wakes up at 3am daily because many people depend on that single tap.

“At home, we bought a water tank hoping that the municipal truck will fill it up for free but when they arrive, they demanded a payment of R100,” said Biko.

Kokosi township resident Emma Sizani and community leader Elliot Mthembu after collecting water. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Schools struggle without water and sanitation

The water problem has also affected schools in the area, placing pupils and teachers at risk of contracting diseases.

ALSO READ: Johannesburg residents brace for week-long water outages across multiple regions

Ntsoaki Khanye, a member of the school governing body in Retlile Primary School, said the toilets were not working and children had to come bring two litres of clean water from their homes.

Khanye, who is also a member of a water crisis committee at the school, said last months 12 girls fell ill.

At the clinic, it was confirmed that they caught an infection due to the use of dirty toilets.

“The situation is bad because every 30 minutes we have to clean the toilets as the young pupils are unable to do so. We receive water from municipal water tankers. They only fill up two of the six tanks that we have at the school, so they empty fast because we have about 2 400 pupils and 45 teachers.

“To get water for cooking, we donate money and hire a bakkie to fetch it from town. Last month, there was a time where we were forced to release the children early because the water tankers did not come.

“We are appealing to the municipality to assist us by getting water back in the taps,” said Khanye.

On Tuesday, Reakgona Primary School in Kokosi was forced to release pupils early due to a lack of water.

“This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard the health and well-being of our pupils and staff, as the lack of water poses potential health risks,” reads a message the school sent to parents.

Retlile Primary School in Kokosi township depends on water trucks. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Municipality promises recovery measures

Community leader Elliot Mthembu said the community tried in vain to compel the municipality to address the matter, but to no avail.

Merafong spokesperson Thabo Moloja said the municipality acknowledges the severe inconvenience caused to residents and remains committed to resolving the crisis through both technical and financial recovery measures.

“While the challenges are significant, the collaborative efforts between the municipality, Rand Water and provincial stakeholders are ongoing to ensure both short-term relief and long-term water security for the Merafong community.”

NOW READ: No typhoid found in Tshwane’s water supply