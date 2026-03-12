Umbrellas ready? Stormy weekend looms for Gauteng

Here's when to expect rain in Johannesburg and Pretoria this weekend.

Residents in Gauteng can expect a mostly clear start to the weekend, with showers and thundershowers developing later on Saturday and continuing into Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Forecasters indicate a moderate chance of rain across Pretoria and Johannesburg, with rainfall totals expected to increase by Sunday evening.

Pretoria forecast

In Pretoria, the day is expected to begin mostly clear in the early hours of Saturday, with cloud cover building later in the morning.

At 2am, humidity will be 85%, with mostly clear conditions and a temperature of 17°C, with easterly winds at 9.3km/h. By 8am, conditions will turn cloudy, with temperatures rising to 19°C and humidity dropping slightly to 80%.

By the afternoon, forecasters expect showers and thundershowers to develop. Temperatures are expected to peak at 25°C around 2pm, with humidity dropping to 50% and winds shifting south-westerly.

Evening conditions are also expected to remain unstable, with showers and thundershowers continuing at around 8pm and temperatures cooling to 21°C.

The weather service expects a minimum temperature of 16°C and a maximum of 26°C on Saturday, with 5mm of rainfall and a 60% probability of rain.

Rain expected to intensify on Sunday

Cloudy conditions will persist into Sunday morning in Pretoria, with temperatures starting at 19°C at 8am and humidity at 85%.

By the evening, showers and thundershowers are expected, with temperatures around 21°C.

Sunday’s forecast shows a minimum of 16°C and a maximum of 26°C, with rainfall expected to increase to 10mm and the probability of rain remaining at 60%.

ALSO READ: Heatwave scorches Cape as rain hits interior

Johannesburg outlook

Johannesburg will experience similar conditions, beginning Saturday under mostly clear skies before clouds and thunderstorms move in later in the day.

At 2am, temperatures will be 16°C with 80% humidity, under mostly clear conditions and ENE winds at 9.3km/h.

By 8am, the weather will turn cloudy, with temperatures at 17°C and humidity at 75%.

Showers and thundershowers are forecast to develop by 2pm, when temperatures are expected to reach 24°C, before continuing into the evening at around 20°C.

For Saturday, Johannesburg is forecast to record a minimum temperature of 15°C and a maximum of 24°C, with 5mm of rainfall and a 60% chance of rain.

On Sunday, the city will start the day cloudy with temperatures of 18°C, before showers and thundershowers develop by evening, when temperatures will be around 20°C.

The overview forecast indicates a minimum of 15°C and a maximum of 24°C, with 10mm of rainfall expected and a 60% probability of rain.

NOW READ: Heavy rain in Limpopo, Mpumalanga as hot weather persists in the 3 Capes