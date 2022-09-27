Teen arrested for murder of slain magistrate – Romay van Rooyen

Kgomotso Phooko

Western Cape police have arrested a teenager in connection with the murder of slain magistrate, Romay van Rooyen on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old suspect was traced and arrested at his home in Mitchell’s Plain, Cape Town.

The arrest follows the heinous murder of the 50-year-old Vredenburg magistrate that occurred earlier this month.

Van Rooyen was found strangled to death in her Marina da Gama home by her father and sister.

The two made the grim discovery when they went to check up on her, after she failed to pick up her nephew at an appointment.

Her case was given high priority and handed over to the Hawks for investigations.

The arrest comes after mounting pressure from her family who struggled to come to terms with her murder.

Though the official motive has not been established, it is believed to be robbery as her car was stolen but it has since been recovered in the same area the suspect was nabbed in.

Colonel Katlego Mogale said the teen will appear at the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Van Rooyen memorial service

Friends, family and colleagues at her memorial service held last week, remembered Van Rooyen as a passionate prosecutor, who always sought justice for victims and her compassion for people.

Van Rooyen started her career in 1997 as a prosecutor before being a state advocate in the Western Cape High Court.

She was permanently employed as a sitting magistrate at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court last October.

Her teary colleagues described her as hardworking and a committed magistrate.

“It was too early for her to go, we needed her expertise and skills. We honour her, she was a strong member of the judiciary,” said one of her colleagues.

Another colleague reiterated her dedication to put the worst criminals in society behind bars and was still shocked over her untimely death.

