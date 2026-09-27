At least 17 dead after tavern shooting near Carletonville

At least eight suspects opened fire at a tavern in Wedela on Saturday night.

The South African Police Service (Saps) are searching for at least eight suspects wanted in connection with a mass shooting near Carletonville.

Police confirmed on Sunday morning that 13 males and four females were confirmed dead after the suspects opened fire at a tavern in Wedela at roughly 9.30pm on Saturday night.

The suspects were reportedly armed with AK-47s and handguns, and seriously injured a further 15 people.

“It is alleged that patrons were drinking inside and outside the tavern when the suspects arrived and opened fire on those outside.

“The suspects then entered the tavern and continued shooting at patrons inside,” stated Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko.

Police state a motive for the shooting had not yet been established, but a team of detectives and specialised units had been dispatched to trace the suspects.

*This is a developing story