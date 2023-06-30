‘No action taken’ against Tembisa Hospital officials implicated in corruption

By Lunga Simelane

It’s 211 days since the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recommended nine officials implicated in Tembisa Hospital contracts be disciplined, but they are still at work.

According to the Democratic Alliance’s shadow Gauteng health MEC Jack Bloom, no action has been taken against the officials six months after the SIU report cited their irregular awarding of contracts to fraudulent companies.

The SIU found fraudulent suppliers were irregularly appointed at the hospital. This involved possible fraud and corruption in the supply chain process. They identified payments of more than R1 billion to “syndicates” of business people with fake companies overcharging for products.

Tembisa officials

The officials cited for adjudication of quotations received included Duduzile Nobugwana (administration clerk), LH Mojela (director supply chain), Vuyani Chako (physiotherapist), MA Maphumulo (chief physiotherapist), NL Kobe (financial clerk), DE Monnakgotla (assistant manager nursing), Puleng Mtuze (financial clerk), Vuyikazi Mtwezi (food service manager) and Dr Radulescu (medical officer).

Bloom said this information was disclosed by Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written reply to his questions in the legislature.

Nkomo-Ralehoko revealed the “initiator of the Gauteng Treasury has been appointed to initiate the process” and was “still awaiting the finalisation of internal processes”.

Hospital corruption

Bloom said he was astounded these officials had not been speedily suspended.

“How can they still be in jobs earning salaries when the evidence against them is readily available in the SIU report made public in December last year?” he asked.

“It seems they are stalling because certain ANC politicians benefit from the Tembisa Hospital corruption.”

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko’s spokesperson Tshepo Shawa did not respond to a request for comment. Political analyst Prof André Duvenhage said there were political influencers involved and names were mentioned.

“There are syndicates benefiting from corruption, malpractice, tenderpreneurship and more.”