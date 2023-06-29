Rape-accused ANC councillor still receives salary from prison

By Kenneth Moeng Mokgatlhe

Action Society has called for the removal of ANC councillor Tebogo Sepale of Matlosana local municipality in the North West. This after a social media furore when a video of him allegedly having sex with a young man last month went viral.

Sepale, who is facing 11 provisional charges in court, is still receiving his salary as a councillor while he is behind bars.

Action Society’s director of community safety, Ian Cameron, called for Sepale’s removal as a ward councillor in Orkney.

“It is an atrocity that he is still getting a salary. His contract should have been ended with immediate effect,” Cameron said.

On Monday, Sepale’s court case was postponed to 7 July. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Calls for ANC councillor’s removal

African Independent National Congress chair Karabo Kau echoed Cameron’s sentiments.

“We are calling for the removal of Sepale as councillor. We call for the speaker to charge him as he breached his code of conduct. Equally, a declaration of by-elections should be made in that ward as the community members are refusing to be led by a person without morals,” Kau said.

He was referring to ward 25, which covers Kanana and Orkney areas where Sepale is a councillor.

Although Sepale was suspended by the ANC in the North West on 5 May, that did not stop him from receiving his salary from Matlosana local municipality.

ANC caucus chief whip Khaya Ndincede confirmed to The Citizen that Sepale was getting his salary while still behind bars.

“Sepale is still receiving his full salary until both processes of the municipality as a councillor and ANC as his party of deployment have been finalised,” said Ndincede.

‘What is there to investigate?’

Cameron criticised the council for “inaction”.

“What is there to investigate or discuss? The man is [allegedly having sex with] the boy on the video, which everybody can see,” Cameron said.

According to Cameron, the council was supposed to suspend Sepale without a salary.

MMC for local economic development Moagi Kodisang was appointed as an acting ward councillor until the disciplinary processes were completed.

Political analyst, from the North-West University, Professor André Duvenhage decried the ANC’s inconsistencies in its application of the step-aside rule.