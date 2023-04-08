Thabo Bester and Dr. Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania

By Faizel Patel

The Citizen has received reports that Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Dr. Nandipha Magudumana have reportedly been arrested in Tanzania.

According to a source, Bester, dubbed the ‘Facebook rapist’, was arrested on Friday.

The source said Tanzanian police could not confirm that the couple that were apprehended were Bester and Magudumana based on the travel documents that they were travelling with.

“The South African police can’t confirm it is them based on the information that they are receiving from Tanzania. However, Tanzanian police are making contact with the South African police,” the source said.

“Tanzanian police were alerted of individuals fitting the description of the fugitives and they were then apprehended on Friday.”

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele assured South Africans that police were getting “very close” to catching Bester.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022 after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

However, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), which originally declared him dead, confirmed that the charred body found in his cell was not that of the convicted murderer and rapist.

Bester has in fact been alive and at large for the last nine months.

“We will find Bester, we are getting good news. I had people yesterday trying to ridicule police when we raided his house.

“Sometimes, people don’t understand investigations, things, clues that we get there,” Cele said.

Asked if he could confirm if Bester was in Tanzania, Cele said: “Not me, maybe the home affairs and Acsa can confirm that one.

“What I know is I am trying to find Bester,” Cele said.

National police spokesperson Atlenda Mathe could not confirm that Bester and Magudumana were arrested.

“The national commissioner of the Saps General Fannie Masemola will provide an update on the case,” she said.