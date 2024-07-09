News

9 Jul 2024

The Citizen launches cutting-edge news app

Delete the previous app from your phone and download the new one from the Google Play Store or the Apple iStore.

App

Exciting news! The Citizen has launched a brand-new app. Download it today and transform the way you stay informed. With the latest news at your fingertips, you’ll always be in the know.

Here’s three reasons why you should download it today:

Stay Updated: With our app, you’ll receive breaking news and updates in real-time, no matter where you are. Stay informed about the latest happenings as they unfold.

Convenient Access: Our app is designed with a user-friendly interface that makes reading the news on your mobile device a breeze. Whether you’re commuting, on a break, or just relaxing at home, you’ll have easy access to the news you need.

Instant Notifications: Be the first to know with push notifications for important news. Our app will keep you updated on major events, ensuring you never miss out on crucial information.

Delete the previous app from your phone and download the new one available for Android and iOS.

