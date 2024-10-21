Three Eikenhof farmers take black story to Italy’s Rome

The conference runs from today until Friday.

Three smallholder farmers from Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg – Tintswalo Makhubele, Nozikhumbuzo Sidumo and Knowledge Modise, representing Imvuselelo Bakery and Food Distribution Cooperative – are set to make an international impact in Rome, Italy.

They will attend the 52nd session of the Committee on World Food Security, hosted by the UN World Food Programme, an organisation committed to alleviating global poverty.

The trio expressed immense excitement and honour at being invited to this prestigious event, where they will gain insights into global agricultural markets, climate change adaptation, food accessibility and security.

Makhubele on female farmers

Imvuselelo director Makhubele is slated to present a paper at the event.

“I will be speaking about strengthening women’s agency in agricultural systems and the effective adoption of food security policies and concepts presented at the conference.

“Additionally, I will discuss lessons learned on promoting food security and nutrition across the rural-urban continuum,” Makhubele said.

She also plans to address key issues, such as climate change, biodiversity and the right to decent work. Imvuselelo’s farmers are part of a group of 25 beneficiaries of a land lease from the City of Joburg in Eikenhof, where they not only produce and distribute food, but also create employment.

Land access

Their farming efforts are supported by the Gauteng department of agriculture, rural development and environmental affairs, which have provided training in skills development, climate change awareness and water management.

“They introduced us to smart farming practices, which include building about 60 tunnels to help manage water more efficiently, protect crops from pests and ensure food security year-round,” Makhubele said.

Sidumo emphasised the significance of land access in South Africa: “Many people lack access to land for farming, but we have been fortunate.”