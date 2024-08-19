How Kamohelo Bombe’s Farming in Heels initiative empowers female farmers

She recently hosted a women in agriculture seminar in the North West...

TV presenter and poultry farmer Kamohelo Bombe is making strides in empowering aspiring female farmers with her initiative, Farming in Heels.

This programme is designed to train and support young women eager to break into the agricultural sector, offering them skills and insights that will benefit them in the industry.

Speaking to The Citizen, Bombe emphasised the role of agriculture in economic growth and women’s empowerment.

“I believe that if there’s one thing that can help boost the economy, it is agriculture. And there are so many opportunities for women in agriculture,” she said.

Bombe’s initiative also encourages women to explore diverse opportunities within the industry.

“You don’t have to be a farmer to succeed in agriculture. For example, one of our ladies runs a company called Ready Chopped. She sources vegetables from farmers instead of growing them herself,” Bombe explained.

“Many women are passionate about farming businesses but don’t know where to start. My goal is to share information and help them navigate this journey.”

Farming in Heels seminar

On Saturday, Farming in Heels hosted a women in agriculture seminar and a poultry workshop at the Matambandou conference venue in Hartbeespoort, North West.

Comfort Tshisikule, the youth and learning & development lead for East and Southern Africa at Nestlé, highlighted the event’s significance.

“Agriculture has traditionally been male-dominated, but initiatives like Nestlé Needs YOUth and Farming in Heels provide platforms for young people to access resources and develop their entrepreneurial skills. This is crucial for those already in the field and those considering entering it,” Tshisikule said.

She added that Nestlé’s commitment to shaping Africa’s future through youth and women empowerment aligns with Bombe’s vision.

“Farming in Heels empowers women and highlights the opportunities available within agribusiness. It addresses the exclusion of women and young people from vital agricultural policy discussions, despite their significant contributions to the sector.”

