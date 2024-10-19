Mpumalanga declares fire disaster, opening aid for farmers

Mpumalanga has declared widespread veld fires a provincial disaster, paving the way for financial assistance to affected farmers and landowners.

The Mpumalanga legislature has been commended by AgriCulture Mpumalanga (AgriMP) for declaring the widespread veld fires affecting the province a provincial disaster.

This week, the provincial legislature adopted the DA’s motion to discuss the “vital” disaster declaration.

According to the DA, such a declaration would open the doors for financial and other assistance for farmers affected by the fires that engulfed the province this year.

Farmers affacted

Speaking to Saturday Citizen yesterday, AgriMP executive manager Robert Davel said he was happy to hear that the government had agreed to make such a vital declaration, but said it was too early to celebrate.

AgriMP is an agricultural union hosting more than 30 farmers’ associations in the province. It is a provincial affiliate of AgriSA.

“It would indeed be good news if the areas that went through runaway wildfires are declared disaster areas. We will give a full comment when we have received more information.”

Working on Fire-Kishugu Joint Venture released a statement yesterday confirming that Mpumalanga had experienced serious fire damage this year.

“The 2024 winter fire season reached alarming new heights, with wild fires responded to this year by the Working on FireKishugu Joint Venture surpassing those of 2017. As of 17 October 2024, the Working on Fire-Kishugu Joint Venture has responded to 2 277 fires, surpassing the 2 270 wildfires recorded in 2017,” the statement read.

2024 winter fire season reached alarming heights

Welcoming the news, DA legislature member Tersia Marshall said such a declaration would benefit the affected farming communities.

Marshall said the widespread fires had caused immense damage to landowners, farmers and other businesses.

