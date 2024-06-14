Beeld shutdown timeline shocked editor amidst 50th-year celebrations

"Because Beeld is celebrating its 50th year as a profitable business, the timelines in the report — which indicate as soon as later this year — were indeed news to us"

“Naspers was built on Afrikaans money, and Media24 and Naspers therefore have a historical responsibility towards Afrikaans,” said Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel.

The shutdown of Rapport, Beeld, City Press and Daily Sun is a poignant reminder of the challenges facing traditional media. As these iconic newspapers are set to bid farewell, the media industry must navigate a complex transition to digital while preserving the core values of journalism — truth, accountability, and public service. The end of Rapport and Beeld is not just the closing of a chapter but a call to action for the future of news in South Africa.

The Citizen reported on Thursday that the axe is reportedly set to fall on these four major South African newspapers following a report by Moneyweb that shook the South African media industry.

News for editors and journalists alike

In an opinion piece published on Netwerk24 on Friday, editor of Beeld Barnard Beekman said reports about Beeld’s closure happening within months, as reported by Moneyweb, was also news to its editors.

“However, Ishmet Davidson, CEO of Media24, is right that the company ‘constantly reviews its operations to ensure its future and to ensure long-term sustainability’. This also applies to the media landscape, which is increasingly shifting to digital,” said Beekman.

Beekman said editors were involved in the continuous planning of different possible scenarios for the future.

“Because Beeld is celebrating its 50th year as a profitable business, the timelines in the report — which indicate as soon as later this year — were indeed news to us. However, we are aware of the complexity and rising costs of a distribution network in the country’s vast northern provinces. We also note Davidson’s response that no final decisions have been made and that internal processes will be followed when necessary,” Beekman said.

In the meantime, Barnard said, the editorial team is proudly celebrating the 50th anniversary and excitedly awaiting the highlight, the appearance of their book, Beeld 50: Om ‘n groot storie hard te slaan.

Afriforum raises its voice against newspaper shutdowns

CEO of Afriform Kallie Kriel on Thursday reacted to the news on Facebook, saying the intended closure of Rapport and Beeld is a setback for Afrikaans.

“With this move, Media24 and Naspers will turn their backs on their founding history and the community that Naspers helped build. Naspers was built on Afrikaans money, and Media24 and Naspers therefore have a historical responsibility towards Afrikaans,” he said.

He also prompted the public to keep an eye on social media for the kick-off of Afriforum’s campaign to save the two newspapers.

The organisation has since started a petition on its website with the heading: “Is this the end of print media in Afrikaans?”

It continues to state that “this is a black day for Afrikaans. Media 24 was built on Afrikaans money and is now turning its back on its origins. AfriForum needs your vote and is going to hand over a petition to Media24”.

Solidariteit steps into the ring for its members

In a letter to Media24 on Thursday, Solidarity demands clarity on the rumours suggesting that the printed editions of Afrikaans newspapers like Rapport and Beeld may cease to exist as soon as October.

“The startling news, as reported by Moneyweb, not only disheartened loyal readers of these longstanding daily and weekly publications but also caught their own employees off guard,” the letter read.

Dr Dirk Hermann, Chief Executive of Solidarity, said that the letter represents numerous Solidarity members employed by these newspapers, including some in senior roles.

“Solidarity urgently demands feedback from Media24 and an explanation of how the legally prescribed consultation processes have been complied with, and what the plans are to responsibly manage the consequences of the decision.”

NOW READ: Media24 newspapers said to shut down: Solidarity wants answers