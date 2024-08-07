Bucie returns home after entertaining SA athletes at Paris 2024 Olympics

Bucie gave South African athletes a taste of home when she performed at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics.

Bucie was recently at the Paris 2024 Olympics to perform for South African athletes. Picture: Supplied

Like food, music is one of those things that capture the feeling of home without one being physically there.

Singer Bucie gave South African athletes a taste of home when she performed for them at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics.

“I was invited to sing for the South African athletes and their families as a way of making them feel at home, even when they’re far away,” Bucie told The Citizen after returning to Mzansi.

The Superman singer was invited by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture to be part of the Ekhaya is a Home away from Home activities.

Ekhaya is a Home away from Home is an abode for South Africans to meet, connect, and network while promoting everything South African, during the Paris Olympics.

There have been daily activities at the hub and people are encouraged to come and see what South Africa has to offer and watch the games live at the centre. The centre is open daily from 11am until 11pm.

Unlike US rapper Snoop Dogg, Bucie didn’t stay at the Olympics for its duration nor get to cheer on the athletes competing from the sidelines.

“Though I didn’t go to the stadium, I experienced the incredible spirit in the streets and at fan parks around the city. Their ‘gees’ is amazing, but I have to say, it will never touch our ‘Phillip’!”

Healing and performing

Before heading to Paris, Bucie hosted an intimate two-night performance in Rosebank’s Flute Live. The performances were sold-out, with her fans eagerly wanting to see her live since they hadn’t in a long while.

“The energy from the fans was incredibly healing and uplifting. Their love and support truly filled my soul and reminded me of why I do what I do,” averred Bucie.

“The truth is that I never really stopped performing,” she said.

“I had regular continental and international performances during my hiatus. I headlined a sold-out festival in Angola just this past June. A funny (maybe not at the time) story is how I almost got stuck in Canada just before the lockdown – I literally made it back by a day.”

The last few months haven’t been the smoothest for the singer-songwriter, with reports of her marriage being in tatters, which has led to an alleged divorce from her husband. But speaking to this publication, Bucie was rather cagey about speaking on the state of her marriage.

“I’ve never discussed the state of my marriage publicly, even though South Africans felt it was okay to speculate about it. It is a sacred part of my life that I don’t bring into the entertainment space.”

Music: conveying the good word through music

The 37-year-old vocalist released a new single in May titled Faithful and said the ditty is a testament to how she has lived her life.

“Creating music for me has always been about conveying the good word, which is essentially what gospel is. I sing about love – love is the good word. So, yes, my music will continue to carry that essence.”

