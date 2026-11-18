SA exports to China surged this year, raising optimism that the trade balance could reach equilibrium over time.

The increase in South African exports to China this year has raised optimism on both sides and experts say the trade balance between the two countries, which favours China, could reach equilibrium over time.

Johannesburg-based political economy analyst Sandile Swana says trade-balance equilibrium is possible, especially if SA intensifies and sustains its value-added exports to China under the zero-tariff treatment China unilaterally declared for all 53 African countries with diplomatic ties with Beijing.

SA exports to China surge

The policy took effect on 1 May.

Currently, SA runs a trade deficit with China because it imports more goods from China than it exports to China.

Before the switch to the restructured zero tariffs, SA exports to China concentrated on raw materials and minerals, including gold and platinum.

Imports from China are dominated by manufactured and high value-added goods, including electrical machinery, mechanical appliances and manufactured consumer products.

Agricultural products that benefited from the zero-tariff treatment and are exported to China include citrus, grapes, wine, beef, rooibos tea, avocados, stone fruit and cherries, which together surged by over 35% yearon-year from May to August this year, reaching $500 million.

The cherry export protocol was approved recently during former Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen’s tenure.

The SA Revenue Service’s (Sars) latest reports show that South Africa’s exports of non-mineral products to China grew by 21.8% year-on-year from May to August, with particularly strong growth in high value-added sectors such as machinery and electronics, chemicals and automobiles.

Exports of non-mineral products grew by 21.8%

The zero tariffs policy saw the export rate improve dramatically, adding a new dimension to trade.

According to Sars, trade between China and SA reached nearly $15 billion (about R254 billion) from May to August, an increase of nearly 24% year-on-year.

SA’s exports to China were $5.3 billion, up nearly 25% year-onyear, significantly outpacing SA’s overall export growth of 17% over the same period.

South Africa’s imports from China totalled $9.47 billion, up 23% year-on-year.

While this still left SA with a bilateral trade deficit of $4.17 billion over those four months, the new export growth rate has raised optimism on both sides and among experts that the trade balance could reach equilibrium down the line.

This is especially likely if the momentum is maintained, or increases.

China’s ambassador to SA, Wu Peng, said last month that since the implementation of zero tariffs, China-SA economic and trade cooperation has continued to gain positive momentum.

Zero tariffs boost SA exports to China

He told the Zero Tariffs, Zero Distance briefing in Pretoria that the zero tariffs application has encouraged a shift in South Africa’s exports to China.

These have now moved beyond mineral resources toward higher value-added products.

Swana said the zero tariffs launch was not necessarily a direct response to SA’s exclusion from America’s African Growth and Opportunity Act that will be effective in 2027, but as a response to US President Donald Trump’s tariff wars.

China opened the world market to global south and underdeveloped economies to ensure access to its huge market without restrictions.

Swana said SA products qualifying under the zero tariffs might stimulate Chinese consumption and increase demand for the goods and, therefore, the export volumes.

He said SA needs to participate fully in China’s campaign to develop high-quality human resources, enabling young South Africans to become as innovative as their Chinese counterparts.

That will help increase SA’s exports, contributing to the SA-China trade balance in the long term.