Trade unions in public service reject ‘unjustifiable’ Gems price hike

By Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

15 February 2026

12:57 pm

The unions are planning a march for later this month.  

Trade unions in public service reject 'unjustifiable' Gems price hike

Public sector unions HOSPERSA, NAPTOSA, NATU, PEU, PSA and SAOU, together with SAPU and NUPSAW, are briefed the media on the sharp increase in GEMS contributions and outlining the programme of action now underway in Centurion. Picture: Fedusa.

Trade unions in the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) have rejected the 9.8% Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) hike.

The unions addressed the media on Sunday, regarding the planned programme of action by public servants against the Gems.

Gems

The public sector unions include Fedusa, Hospersa, Naptosa, Natu, PEU, PSA and SAOU, together with Sapu and Nupsaw.

The protest follows the decision to implement a 9.8% membership contribution increase from January 2026, followed by a revised 9.5% percent adjustment effective 1 April 2026.

Protest

The unions on Sunday said Gems is supposed to be an affordable medical scheme, but over the years has become more expensive.

Fedusa president Gofrey Selamatsela said the unions are planning a march for later this month.  

“These trade unions represent hundreds of thousands of public servants across critical and essential public services. We stand united in rejecting a contribution increase that is economically unjustifiable, socially regressive, and inconsistent with the founding mandate of the Gems.

“This decision comes at a time when public servants continue to face sustained financial pressure due to rising living costs, increased household debt, and stagnant real wage growth. The cumulative effect threatens access to affordable healthcare and has direct implications for worker wellbeing and the sustainability of public service delivery,” Selamatsela said.

‘Burden’

Selamatsela said that due to the continued deviation from its founding mandate, organised labour in the PSCBC is compelled to review PSCBC Resolution 1 of 2006, including exploring alternatives that would allow public servants greater choice in medical scheme participation with the existing government subsidy.

“Public servants cannot be expected to carry the burden of governance shortcomings, operational inefficiencies, and structural cost escalations. Gems was created as a social solidarity instrument. It must remain one.”

Selamatsela said organised labour in the PSCBC will “defend the right of public servants to affordable and quality healthcare through all available collective, legal, and institutional mechanisms.”

Hike defended

Gems defended the hike as necessary for long-term sustainability and to maintain its 25% statutory reserve requirement.

The scheme noted that healthcare inflation, rising chronic disease prevalence, and increased service utilisation are the primary cost drivers.

