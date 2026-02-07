5 myths about medical aid schemes to leave behind in 2025

In the digital age, it is easy to come across misinformation about medical aid schemes

There are various myths about medical aid schemes going around, especially among young people who start work for the first time and get the opportunity to join their own medical aid scheme. The volume of choices can be very complicated, and it is often easier to just believe the myths and see how it goes.

From tracking steps and calories to getting the gains at the gym and taking care of mental and emotional wellness, South Africans have never been more health conscious. At the same time, there is a growing disconnect in how we perceive the systems that protect that health, Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas Medical Fund, says.

“As we step further into 2026, it is important to debunk the myths around medical aid that often cloud our judgement when it comes to looking after our own health and that of our families. Cover without interruption should be high up on our list of resolutions this year and to achieve this, it is important that South Africans get the facts straight.”

Myth 1: Medical aid is a luxury

The most pervasive myth is that medical aid is a luxury. The data, in fact, suggests otherwise, Callakoppen says. According to the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) 2024 Industry Report, hospital expenditure remains the dominant cost driver in South Africa, accounting for nearly 36% of total benefits paid.

“Medical aid acts as a bridge to immediate, specialised intervention.”

Myth 2: Plan adjustments mean lower quality

There is a common fear that moving to a different plan within a scheme is a step backwards but in reality, the healthcare market is defined by customisation, allowing you to choose a plan that fits your specific lifestyle and healthcare needs without paying for bells and whistles you do not use, Callakoppen says.

Myth 3: Secondary products can stand alone

Callakoppen says they have noticed a dangerous trend where some people view gap cover or health insurance as a replacement for full medical aid membership. “While these tools have their place, they are designed as supplements and not replacements.

“Gap cover, for instance, is a vital tool for managing specialist shortfalls, but it relies on the foundation of a medical aid to function. Without that foundation, the protection is incomplete.

“Real security comes from a holistic ecosystem, with Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMBs) ensuring that a pre-determined list of chronic conditions and emergency procedures are covered by law, regardless of the plan you choose.

Myth 4: Public-private hybrids are a universal quick fix

While the integration of public and private care is a key pillar of national health policy, the immediate reality for many consumers this year comes down to capacity, he says. “Public facilities are under significant strain and while insurance products linked to public care provide a basic entry point, they often lack the elective agility that private medical aid provides.

“In simple terms, this means that while you might be covered for a life-threatening emergency, you could face a very long wait for elective procedures like hip replacements, cataract surgery or specialised scans.”

Securing private care through a scheme with a broad national footprint allows for proactive health management and the ability to treat a condition before it becomes a surgical emergency, Callakoppen says.

Myth 5: Medical schemes prioritise the young and healthy

South African medical schemes operate on a principle of social solidarity, he explains. “This means that all contributions go into a collective pool of funds to be used by all members, as and when needed.

According to the Medical Scheme’s Act, open schemes are legally required to accept all applicants.

“Ultimately, being a member of a medical aid is about having a partner that bridges the gap between health consciousness and health security. We must move beyond viewing healthcare as a grudge purchase to seeing it as a vital tool for long-term resilience.”