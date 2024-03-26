Traditional healers’ herb war over?

The battle between tradition, small businesses, healers and medicinal herb harvesters is seemingly coming to an end, following the inaugural Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba, themed “Collective action for thriving nature and people”. Addressing the delegates at the indaba, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy emphasised the importance of policy certainty and a strong foundation for biodiversity conservation and sustainable use. Various stakeholders yesterday expressed excitement towards the initiative, which aimed to foster collective action and inclusivity within the biodiversity sector, highlighting key strategies and initiatives to drive sustainable growth, while ensuring equitable participation. New process improving…

The battle between tradition, small businesses, healers and medicinal herb harvesters is seemingly coming to an end, following the inaugural Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba, themed “Collective action for thriving nature and people”.

Addressing the delegates at the indaba, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy emphasised the importance of policy certainty and a strong foundation for biodiversity conservation and sustainable use.

Various stakeholders yesterday expressed excitement towards the initiative, which aimed to foster collective action and inclusivity within the biodiversity sector, highlighting key strategies and initiatives to drive sustainable growth, while ensuring equitable participation.

New process improving

SMME Zenzobuhle owner and medicinal herbs harvester Nnana Makhubu said the new process of getting documentation to sell and transport medicinal herbs was improving and would help small business owners to compete and participate within a bigger economy.

“The regulations really limited us from selling. We have the product, but we struggle to sell it and the process of getting all those permits was tedious and really put a strain on a lot of businesses,” she said.

“But now we are about to get training across villages for people to apply for these permits online and also training for people to understand the relation between biodiversity conservation and sustainable use.”

Makhubu said the long-awaited solution will definitely bring relief to poverty-stricken communities, traditional healers and small businesses.

Inclusive growth and harmony with nature

In her address, Creecy said the development of the White Paper on Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa’s biodiversity provided a vision for inclusive growth and harmony with nature, aligning with global agreements, such as the Kumming Montreal Framework.

“The revised National Biodiversity Economy Strategy, currently open for public comment, expands terrestrial goals to include marine, coastal, estuarine, and freshwater opportunities,” she added.

“This comprehensive approach aims to balance the use of biodiversity benefits, while sustaining ecological elements, promoting both nature and people’s wellbeing.”

She said key enablers within the White Paper include legislative and regulatory reviews, capacity building and financial support for conservation and biodiversity-based enterprises.

Opportunities for private sector investment

“The establishment of the Biodiversity Economy Investment Portal offers opportunities for private sector investment, with over 150 previously disadvantaged individuals and community SMMEs trained and capacitated to develop business cases.

“The indaba featured over 100 project proposals pitched to investors, aiming for win-win outcomes and government support,” she said.

“Commissions will discuss how to achieve the goals of the strategy, focusing on reducing poverty, inequality and unemployment, while fostering partnerships and investment in success.”

Creecy emphasised the need for collective, inclusive approaches to achieve economic scaling and the goals of the revised strategy.

