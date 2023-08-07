By Hein Kaiser
Journalist
3 minute read
7 Aug 2023
5:30 am
News

Human trafficking statistics ‘in triple digits’

By Hein Kaiser

The National Human Trafficking Hotline received 2 146 calls in 2021.

human trafficking south africa
Photo for illustration: iStock
South Africa reported an annual doubling in the number of people who were trafficked and, people at the coalface said, it’s getting worse. Aside from the drug trade, US authorities rank human trafficking as the second fastest-growing serious crime in the world. South Africa remains a tier 2 country on the United States human trafficking watchlist, which means that, while the country is not compliant with all interventions stipulated, it is making an effort to get in line with the rest of the world. “The problem is out of control,” said security expert Marius van der Merwe, who frequently leads...

Read more on these topics