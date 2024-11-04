Traffic officer shot dead on N2 in KZN

The shooting happened on the N2 Groutville offamp on Monday.

A traffic officer has been shot and killed in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood the incident happened on Monday morning on the N2.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said police are currently at the scene on the N2 Groutville offramp following the shooting.

“The area is an active crime scene with the N2 Southbound off-ramp and the Groutville bridge are completely closed off. We urge motorists to use alternative routes at this time.”

KZN shooting

Last week, five suspects linked to a mass shooting in the Nyezane area of KZN were arrested.

This brings the number of people arrested for the crime to six. The men were nabbed on Monday, a day after the shooting.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said five people were shot and killed whilst the sixth one was shot and injured during the incident.

“On Monday afternoon, a police operation led by Crime Intelligence uncovered the suspects’ cooling off spot at Acaciaville in Ladysmith. The intelligence was operationalised and five suspects were found hiding inside a room and were arrested.

“They were found in possession of two AK47 assault rifles with 115 rounds of ammunition, two pistols with 12 rounds of ammunition, and one .38 special revolver with one round of ammunition. One vehicle used as a getaway from the crime scene was also recovered,” Netshiunda said.

Mass shootings

Meanwhile, Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) has urged the government to strengthen its gun control strategies to put an end to mass shootings that engulfed the country recently particulartly in KZN.

GFSA, a lobby group fighting against the spread of illegal firearms, said its research revealed that in less than three months more than 100 people died in mass shooting incidents throughout the country.

*This is a developing story

