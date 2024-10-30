Mqhekezweni Chief murdered, matric pupils raped in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in both incident.

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the murder of a traditional leader and the rape of five Grade 12 pupils in the province in the past 24 hours.

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said in the first incident, Chieftainess Nogcinile Mtirara was gunned down at the Mqhekezweni Great Place overnight by two unknown suspects wearing balaclavas.

“A case of murder has been registered, and the investigating team is already on the ground together with Saps [South African Police Service] forensic experts. The provincial detectives for the Serious and Violent Crimes unit are leading the team to ensure that perpetrators are arrested.”

“In the second incident, five learners were raped and robbed at gunpoint in the Mqhekezweni Administrative Area. The provincial head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Investigations unit (FCS) has assembled a team to investigate and apprehend these perpetrators,” Mawisa said.

Investigations

Mawisa said both investigation teams “will leave no stone unturned to ensure that these perpetrators are brought to justice.”

“Anyone with information that can assist in tracing these suspects is urged to contact our SAPS CrimeStop number 08600 10111 or alternatively report to the nearby Police Station.”

The provincial commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Nomthetheli Mene, said police are working around the clock to apprehend those behind the attacks in the Bhityi Administrative Area.

Mass shootings

In recent weeks, the Eastern Cape has seen several mass killings.

Last week, Eastern Cape police said they were investigating five murders after the recovery of five men with gunshot wounds inside a shack at the Chris Hani informal settlement in New Brighton.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that at around 9.30pm, the New Brighton Saps received a complaint about a shooting.

“On police arrival at the scene, they found the bodies of five men with multiple gunshot wounds. The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation,” Nkohli said.

Additional reporting by Chulumanco

