28 Oct 2022
Transnet strike: Cable theft increased by 22% due to wage disputes

Cable replacement expected to cost R24 million.

Transnet wage negotiations
Photo: Getty Images
Transnet Freight Rail's (TFR) post-strike recovery has revealed that due to wage disputes, there was a 22% cable theft spike, further staggering a service which has already cost exporters billions of rands. The two-week strike made it more vulnerable and accessible as Transnet executives stated the latest cable thefts resulted from low numbers of security staff, who were concentrated in areas of protest. It had a shocking toll on the economy, with the embattled freight rail company vital to South Africa's export and import industry. The state-owned rail operator experienced a great loss in volume which also resulted in 257...

