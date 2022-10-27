Cape Town port terminals back on track after Transnet strike

Citizen Reporter

Transnet Port Terminals has confirmed that its Cape Town terminals have cleared all backlogs after industrial action which ended on 17 October.

With 100% of the workforce returned, the terminals have berthed the last two vessels that were at anchorage, and will now focus on new vessels calling at the Cape Town Container Terminal (CTCT).

As part of the recovery plan, ahead of the deciduous fruit season which starts in mid-November, CTCT will utilise a three-berth operation, operating at full capacity, to ensure vessels are turned around timeously.

Transnet adds another Ship-to-Shore crane

In preparation for the upcoming season, an additional Ship-to-Shore (STS) crane was delivered and successfully handed over to operations.

This will equip the terminal with maximum crane deployment to improve ship working hours, which will boost productivity and enhance service provisioning to customers.

Transnet, through the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), said it will continue to strategically reposition its Western Region ports – Cape Town, Mossel Bay and Saldanha – to efficiently facilitate trade.

This will be enabled by a capital investment programme for infrastructure development at the ports.

TNPA prioritises capital projects

“TNPA is intentional about prioritising capital projects that will create future capacity whilst not neglecting the immediate needs required to enhance port efficiencies.

“For the 2022/23 financial year, the Western Region’s capital investment programme has an allocation of R260.4 million to the Port of Cape Town, R10.2 million to the Port of Mossel Bay and R182 million to the Port of Saldanha,” the ports authority said in a statement.

The Ports of Mossel Bay and Saldanha have recently received extensions of the services rendered, namely the Port of Entry status, which takes effect from 1 November.

The Port of Entry status will contribute positively to the cruise tourism industry, particularly expedition luxury cruises that would want to call on smaller ports and passenger vessels.

The ports are finalising the provision of facilities to enable and manage the full Port of Entry status.

Compiled by Devina Haripersad.