Transport Month: Joburg shifts into gear with e-buses, universal access

'The impact on communities will be substantial; transport is one of the fastest-growing sources of greenhouse gas emissions in South Africa.'

As South Africa observes Transport Month in October, the City of Johannesburg said it is making universal access, particularly for people with disabilities, a key priority alongside the establishment of e-buses.

The City of Johannesburg, Metrobus and partner departments will host a range of activities, including road safety campaigns, commuter engagements, electric bus demonstrations and training to support passengers with disabilities.

“Our main goal includes promoting universal access that directly assists those who are disabled to ensure inclusive transport networks,” said Mbongiseni Masuku from the City of Johannesburg.

Universal Access

The city also aims to enhance road safety by implementing reward systems to recognise and incentivise the best-performing public transport drivers.

“We aim to foster career development by conducting educational workshops, outreach programmes at the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre and the Transport Museum to promote transport-related careers to youth,” Masuku noted.

Electric buses

Masuku explained that the transition to e-buses (electric buses) will eliminate tailpipe carbon dioxide (CO₂) and nitrogen oxide (NOₓ) emissions, improve air quality in high-density areas and support climate change targets, directly advancing growth and development strategic outcomes.

“The impact on communities will be substantial; transport is one of the fastest-growing sources of greenhouse gas emissions in South Africa,” Masuku said.

Masuku noted that introducing e-buses would also reduce the social and financial burden, while aiming to reduce related health impacts on host communities and fuel, viability and maintenance costs.

Collaboration

Masuku said the city’s theme for this month is “Working Together Through Public Private Partnerships“.

He added that Metrobus has launched a programme focused on safer roads, greener transport, accessibility and digital innovation that will take place throughout the month.

The programme also includes initiatives to improve Metrobus services and celebrate the drivers who keep the city moving.