Top 10 stories of the day: Mboweni and McCauley laid to rest | 5 family members killed in Eastern Cape | Magesi knock out Bucs

In the news today, South Africa paid said their final goodbyes to titans of the political and religious realms. In Mpumalanga, King Misizulu formed an unlikely alliance with civil society group Afriforum.

Police are searching for suspects after five family members were slain by armed men in the Eastern Cape, while two City Power technicians died while attending to a cable fault in the Johannesburg CBD.

In sport, their were wins for the Lions and the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship, as Magesi FC claimed a famous scalp in the Carling Knockout Cup when they eliminated Orlando Pirates.

News today: 20 October

Level 6 warning: Disruptive rain, severe thunderstorms expected in six provinces

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of severe weather for the next three days amid the arrival of a cut-off low pressure system.

Picture: iStock

This system is expected to result in widespread and disruptive rainfall along the coastal regions, as well as selected areas in Gauteng, the Free State and Mpumalanga.

Tito Mboweni’s funeral: He wasn’t just incorruptible but also humble

Former finance minister and ANC stalwart Tito Mboweni was buried on Saturday, following a special provincial funeral in Limpopo.

Former Minister Tito Mboweni poses for a photo at Magoebaskloof Hotel on 15 September 2021 in Tzaneen. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Elizabeth Sejake

After Ramaphosa’s remarks, a procession led Mboweni’s body to the Bordeaux (eBodweni) cemetery where the former minister was laid to rest.

Pastor Ray McCauley’s funeral: ‘You took your last breath while I was praying for you’ [VIDEO]

Mourners gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg on Saturday to pay their last respects to founder and church leader Pastor Ray McCauley.

McCauley was 75 years old. Picture: X/@GovernmentZA



He was remembered for his religious and humanitarian work, as well as his preaching of racial integration during the height of Apartheid.

King Misuzulu and AfriForum join forces to promote culture and heritage

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini says that collaborating with AfriForum to promote culture and heritage will not only strengthen the cultural ties between the Zulu nation and Afrikaners but also boost tourism.

Picture: Kallie Kriel/X

n response, AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel said the partnership between AfriForum and King Misuzulu was reminiscent of their ancestors’ cooperation.

Two dead, others injured after being trapped in Joburg CBD manhole

Two City Power contractors have died, and three others were injured due to toxic fumes after getting stuck in a manhole in the city of Joburg.

Joburg EMS responded to the emergency at the corner of Commissioner and Von Brandis Street . Picture: Supplied

It is understood the City of Joburg EMS responded to the emergency at the corner of Commissioner and Von Brandis Street in the Joburg CBD on Saturday.

Jetour Dashing gives BAIC Bejing X55 some food for thought

Chery’s latest foray into the South African automobile market is completely separate from the Omoda and Jaecoo sub-brands.

See if you can spot a bit of the Lamborghini Urus in the Jetour Dashing’s design. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The styling and the finishing of the cabin is the other place where the Jetour Dashing’s personality comes to the fore. It is open, minimalistic, elegant and rather sporty.

Couple, three other family members shot dead in Eastern Cape

Another family in Eastern Cape suffered the loss of five members at the hands of armed men on Friday night.

Picture: iStock

The husband and wife were sleeping in a rondavel when two unknown men entered and fatally shot them.

Emergency water shutdown on Sunday for some northern suburbs in Johannesburg

Johannesburg Water say roughly 10,000 Johannesburg residents will be without water on Sunday.

Picture: iStock

Residents could awake on Sunday morning to dry taps as the emergency shutdown will be implemented from midnight on 20 October.

Lions and Sharks triumphant in United Rugby Championship

The Sharks, with 12 Springbok players in their starting team, bounced back from a poor European tour at the start of their United Rugby Championship campaign.

Quan Horn celebrates with Edwill van der Merwe after the latter’s try against Zebre in Parma. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Gallo Images

The Lions scored the only try of a scrappy game to edge Zebre 10-9 in a United Rugby Championship match played in Parma, Italy on Saturday afternoon

Magesi knock Orlando Pirates out of Carling Knockout

Orlando Pirates fans will have to wait a little longer to see their team lift the Carling Knockout after the Buccaneers were knocked out of the competition by Magesi.

Delano Abrahams of Magesi FC celebrates goal during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup football match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium, Soweto on Saturday. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Jose Riveiro made six changes to the starting line-up that defeated Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in the MTN8 final in Durban at the beginning of the month.

