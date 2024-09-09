‘Helen Joseph Hospital needs a permanent CEO,’ says DA

A video highlighted poor conditions at Helen Joseph Hospital, including the 'terrible attitudes of doctors who treat patients like cockroaches'.

Allegations against Helen Joseph Hospital in a Facebook video shared by former broadcaster Tom London went viral over the weekend. Picture: Refilwe Modise/The Citizen

The Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister for health, Jack Bloom, said that Helen Joseph Hospital needs a permanent CEO to ensure the efficient running of the health institution.

This comes after allegations against Helen Joseph Hospital, shared in a Facebook video by former broadcaster Tom London, went viral over the weekend.

Grim conditions

In the video, London highlighted poor conditions at Helen Joseph Hospital, including the “terrible attitudes of doctors who treat patients like cockroaches”.

London showed broken toilets and crumbling infrastructure, and described the callous behaviour of doctors more interested in discussing their bonuses and dining out than in caring for patients.

Bloom said he visited London in hospital and doesn’t believe the conditions will improve.

Arnold Lesiba Malotana appointment

“I don’t see how this will improve under newly appointed Head of Department Mr Arnold Lesiba Malotana, who is being investigated by the SIU for allegedly sharing a R8 million bribe with two officials.

“Premier Panyaza Lesufi should review Malotana’s appointment if he is serious about fixing Gauteng’s hospitals,” Bloom said.

Need for CEO

Bloom said he believes London is lucky to be alive as donations have poured in for his transfer to a private hospital, where he is now recovering.

“His dire experience shows that drastic changes are needed in the management of Gauteng public hospitals. It is appalling that Helen Joseph Hospital has not had a permanent CEO for years, and promised upgrading has not happened.

“The department’s “I Serve With A Smile” campaign has clearly failed at this hospital. The broader picture is that the Gauteng Health Department is notorious for corruption and inefficiency,” Bloom said.

Probe

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Health has launched an investigation into allegations against Helen Joseph Hospital.

“While the matter is being investigated it important to note that the Department, nine months ago, launched a provincial campaign called I Serve With A Smile, which is aimed at improving staff attitude and patient experience of care,” the provincial department’s spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said on Sunday.

Modiba indicated that programme was currently being rolled out to facilities.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

