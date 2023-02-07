Trio linked to Gauteng CIT robberies and ATM bombings apprehended

Citizen Reporter

Three suspects linked to various cases of cash-in-transit robberies, automatic teller machines (ATM) bombings and business robberies committed around Gauteng have been apprehended.

Police revealed on Tuesday that an intelligence driven operation conducted on Monday, led to the arrest of the trio aged between 25 and 40 were arrested in Tshwane.

Items in possession

The suspects were found in possession of high-calibre firearms that include an AK-47 rifle, scores of ammunition, explosives and stained cash. Information received is that the suspects were planning to hit yet another ATM in Tshwane before they were arrested.

Tip-off

“Police received information about the whereabouts of armed suspects involved in committing business robberies, cash-in-transit robberies and ATM bombings. Several units of the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies were mobilized to act on information and arrest the suspects.”

“The information led the team to a house in Soshanguve where two of the suspects were found. Upon searching the suspects and the house, police recovered three firearms which include an AK47 Rifle, shotgun and a pistol.

“Also recovered were scores of ammunition for various high-calibre firearms, explosives and stained cash. Two suspects aged 40 and 34 were arrested,” police said in a statement.

The team proceeded to Lotus Gardens in Pretoria, where the third suspect, aged 25, was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and stained cash.

Police are still searching for other suspects, while the three arrested will appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon.

Meanwhile, Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has applauded the team that arrested the suspects and recovered the unlicensed firearms used in the robberies.

“The outstanding suspects of the CIT robberies and ATM bombings in our Province must know that the net is gradually closing on them and their days are numbered,” said Mawela.

