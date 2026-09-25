Tshwane sewage spills left unrepaired for months

Despite multiple complaints by residents, there has been no action or response from the City of Tshwane

The City of Tshwane’s sewage situation is back under the spotlight as two major spills in North Pretoria were left unattended for months despite residents reporting them to the municipality.

DA ward candidate councillor and community leader Raymond Ditsi said he was concerned two separate sewage spills in his area were reported months ago and still remained unrepaired.

“We have a disaster in Ribbon Street and it’s unbearable for residents,” he said. “The smell is very bad and it’s hot. People can’t even open their windows.”

Another neglected site is Bester Park, between Strydom and Boschoff Roads at The Orchards extension 11, which was flooded by sewage water, he added.

Multiple sewage complaints without response

Ditsi said some residents have filed multiple complaints without any answers, action or response from the city.

He said residents want a way forward and added drawing up petitions every time officials are not doing the work they are employed to do was a waste of time.

“It’s getting worse by the day,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Jack Bloom said sewage spills resulted from broken pipes that had not been maintained for years, as well as failing wastewater treatment plants.

“The latest Green Drop Report indicates that the city’s wastewater treatment performance has dropped from 82% in 2013 to 33.8%,” he said. “Almost all 16 sewage treatment plants are underperforming or collapsing.”

Bloom said the sewage discharges were actually a criminal offence.

“My department first issues directives and resorts to criminal charges after all other interventions are exhausted,” he said.

Farmer goes to court

Meanwhile, Hammanskraal farmer Theunis Vogel said he was also tired of complaining about the sewage spills in the area. In May, Vogel lost his 11th harvest of maize to the value of R250 000.

“We were forced to go to court in March 2023, and December last year, because our water supply was cut off from seven days a week to four, before another court order restored it to six days,” he said.