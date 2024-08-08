City of Tshwane warns of IT shutdown affecting several services

The internet downtime is scheduled to start Thursday at 4pm and is expected to end on Sunday at 6am .

The City of Tshwane has warned residents that it will shut down the network and hosting equipment supporting its Internet-related services from 8 to 11 August 2024.

The shutdown will affect the city’s website, email, electricity vending, and Internet access.

Interruption

The city said the downtime is necessary for its Internet service provider, the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), to upgrade the electrical infrastructure in its hosting data centre.

“This interruption will also affect the city’s own network and server equipment, which are situated inside the SITA hosting facility. To safeguard the City’s equipment from potential harm, all City of Tshwane hosted equipment will be turned off in advance.

“The downtime is scheduled to start this Thursday, 8 August 2024, at 16:00 and is expected to end on Sunday, 11 August 2024, at 06:00. Some services might be restored by Saturday afternoon, depending on SITA’s progress,” it said.

Affected services

During this downtime, the following City of Tshwane internet-related services will be interrupted:

Telephone lines: 012 358 9999 or 080 1111 556

Internet access

External email delivery

City of Tshwane public hosted websites

Electricity vending

All other City of Tshwane solutions that are internet-dependent

Customer servicing email service

Enquiries on the city’s social media channels X and Facebook

No billing enquiries will be handled

“ICT Division management apologises for any inconvenience as a result of the downtime. Any changes to the downtime will be communicated to all users and stakeholders in advance,” the City of Tshwane said.

Not first time

This is not the first time the City of Tshwane warned of internet services interruption.

In November 2022, the city’s Sita said that it required electricity downtime to upgrade its Centurion Data Centre.

During the downtime consumers were not able to purchase any electricity from third party vendors. vending of electricity through internet like banking apps, ATMs, retail shops, garages, spaza shops and cellphones.

