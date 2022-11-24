City of Tshwane warns of internet services interruption over weekend

Citizen Reporter

The City of Tshwane has warned residents of the interruption of the capital’s internet services on Saturday and Sunday.

Repairs to be completed Sunday

Its Internet Service Provider(SITA) said that it requires electricity downtime to upgrade its Centurion Data Centre and repairs will be done Sunday at 10am.

“In order to safeguard the city’s network and server equipment hosted at SITA, Tshwane will shut down all its ICT equipment from 1pm on Saturday and will switch back on after 2pm on Sunday once the city receives confirmation from SITA that it is safe to do so.”

“During the downtime period, consumers will not be able to purchase any electricity from third party vendors. Vending of electricity through internet like banking apps, ATMs, retail shops, garages, spaza shops, cellphones, will not be working.”

Walk-in centres on standby

In the interim, the city says it has made arrangements for customers to purchase electricity, during the said period, from the below listed customer care walk-in centres:

Middestad

Mamelodi Mini Munitoria

Atteridgeville

Soshanguve Block F

Akasia

Sinoville

Centurion

Olievenhoutbosch

Bronkhorstspruit

Hammanskraal

The centres will operate from 8am to 2pm on Saturday and from 8am to 12pm on Sunday.

Although the walk-in centres will be operating, the city has advised residents to ensure that they have enough electricity to get them through the weekend.

Other services during downtime

Internet access

External email delivery

City of Tshwane public hosted websites Virtual Private Network (VPN) access

All other City of Tshwane solutions that are internet-dependent

The City of Tshwane apologises for any inconvenience that may arise as a result of this essential maintenance to be carried out by SITA.

