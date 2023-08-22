Tshwane water outage: These areas affected by damaged pipelines

The Tshwane water outage has affected residents, consulates, institutions and businesses in and around the Pretoria CBD

Several areas have been affected by the pipie damage. Photo: iStock

A damaged pipeline has left large parts of the City of Tshwane – including residents, consulates, institutions and businesses in and around Pretoria CBD – without water.

The city said a contractor involved in the construction of a new water reservoir near Pretoria Central damaged an outgoing pipe from the Salvokop Reservoir on Tuesday.

Tshwane water outage

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said artisans from Tshwane’s Water and Sanitation Department had to isolate the Salvokop Reservoir in order to effect the repairs to the ruptured pipe.

“The city has arranged resources (in the form of required material) to ascertain repair work I effectively carried out without delay. The damage has caused the municipality to shut down the Salvokop Reservoir to repair the damaged section of the huge pipe.”

Affected neighbourhoods

The following areas and amenities have been affected by the water supply interruption:

– Sunnyside, Salvokop, Arcadia, Eastwood, Groenkloof, Muckleneuk, Trevenna, Clydesdale as well as the south of the Pretoria CBD

– Health facilities (hospitals)

– Old-age homes

– National and provincial government departments

– Tertiary institutions and schools (UNISA included)

– Embassies

– Hotels

The City of Tshwane apologised “profusely” for the interruption in water supply.

“Consumers are assured that the city’s management will pull out all the stops to restore water to the affected customers”.”.

ALSO READ: Residents of Afrikaner enclave want to be integrated into City of Tshwane

Water interruption

Earlier this month, Rand Water cancelled a planned water shutdown for the city

During the shutdown, the water utility’s team of technicians was going to repair leaks at Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant as well as replace defective valves at Palmiet Booster Station.

The interruption would have had an impact on water provision to the Klipriviersberg, Klipfontein, Brakfontein and Hartebeesthoek Rand Water reservoirs, which supply some of the Tshwane reservoirs.

Initially, Rand Water had scheduled this interruption for 30 July 2023, but it was subsequently cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

ALSO READ: Wave of confusion: Will Tshwane 30-hour water shutdown still take place?