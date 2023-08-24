Recipe of the day: Puffy Omelette with stir-fry

Wanna make an eggciting breakfast? Here's your chance to raise the bar with the Puffy Omelette paired with a stir-fry twist.

Ever looked at an egg and wondered what magic it holds?

Today, you will not be cracking just an egg, you will be unlocking a world of deliciousness.

Imagine a super fluffy omelette that puffs up like a fancy soufflé. Inside, there is a colorful stir-fry party.

If you think eggs are plain, then get ready for a food adventure where you will be turning a simple egg into a yummy masterpiece.

How to make a puffy omelette with stir-fry

Homemade Puffy Omelette with stir-fry. Picture: The South African Poultry Association

Ingredients

2 large eggs, separated

1 tablespoon (15ml) water

1 pinch fine salt

1 pinch cornstarch

1 cup stir fry veggies, or filling of your choice

Sweet chilli sauce to serve

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Have a medium size non-stick frying pan ready, preferably with heat resistant handles or you can use a double layer of aluminium foil and wrap the handles well. Grease the frying pan well with non-stick spray or butter. Separate the egg yolks and whites. To the yolks, add the water and using an electric beater, beat until thick and pale in colour. Wash the beaters well before continuing with the egg whites. In a separate clean bowl beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until soft peaks form, add the pinch of cornstarch and continue beating until whites are stiff but not dry. Gently fold the yolk mixture into the whites, carefully incorporating using a figure of eight movement. Pour the fluffy omelette mixture into moderately hot frying pan and level the surface gently. Cook over low heat on the stove until puffy and lightly browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Transfer the frying pan to the oven and continue cooking for a further 6 – 8 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, it should be just set, don’t overcook as it will become dry and tough. While the omelette is cooking reheat the stir fry veggies. To serve, score the omelette down the centre with the edge of a spatula, place the veggies on one half of the omelette and spoon over sweet chilli sauce, fold over the open half of the omelette. Serve immediately with extra chilli sauce.

*This recipe was sourced from The South African Poultry Association

