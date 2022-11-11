Twitter asked to remove sex video of Zanele Sifuba

Faizel Patel

The South African Film and Publications Board (FPB) says it has not received a response yet from social media platform Twitter following a written request to remove the explicit video featuring African National Congress (ANC) Free State speaker Zanele Sifuba.

The FPB said the video is an explicit depiction of extreme nudity.

“The free distribution of the material on a freely platform like Twitter further exposes children to age-inappropriate material which is prohibited by the Act.”

Twitter yet to respond

The FPB‘s interim CEO Dr Mashilo Boloka says they are awaiting Twitter’s response.

“Twitter has not yet responded to our letter but we are hopeful that they will do once they get that, but the sense that I got it that and I think that this is some of the feedback that we have gotten from the public that the quantity is no longer visible as it was.

“I hope after receiving our letter they would have acted. I hope the discussions or the situations that are happening at Twitter now won’t delay in them dealing with the response because it will be an unfortunate thing,” Boloka said.

Deadline

Twitter had been given until Thursday to respond to the letter, or the issue would be referred to the country’s law enforcement agencies.

“Because of the risk the material or video poses to children in terms of age-inappropriate content, FPB has contacted Twitter to urgently take-down the video from its platform by the 10th of November 2022, failure to which the FPB will apply the remedies provided to it by the Act, including referring the matter to the recently appointed Enforcement Committee, chaired by Retired Judge Thokozile Masipa for penalties and or fines,” the FPB said.

Public urged not to share video

The FPB also urged the public not share or re-post or distribute the sex video or the images, which it said will equally be in contravention of the FP Act.

“Any person who knowingly distributes private sexual photographs and films in any medium including the internet and social media, without prior consent of the individual or individuals and where the individual or individuals in the photographs and films is identified or identifiable in the said photographs and films shall be guilty of an offence.

Fine

“Following investigation, perpetrators will be liable upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding R300 000 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding four years or to both a fine and such imprisonment.” The FPB added.

Sifuba on Wednesday confirmed that she had opened a civil case after the explicit sexual video of her pleasuring herself, while on a video call with an unknown man, was leaked on social media.

