Zanele Sifuba opens criminal case against sex video leaker

Faizel Patel

African National Congress (ANC) Speaker at the Free State Legislature, Zanele Sifuba, has opened a criminal case against the individual who leaked a sex video of her on social media.

The video, which was widely circulated on Twitter and other platforms shows Sifuba pleasuring herself while on a video call with an unknown man.

According to reports, the man in the video, alleged to be a Nigerian national, apparently released the video of Sifuba after she reportedly refused to pay a large amount in hush money.

Extortion

Sifuba’s spokesperson Life Mokone said the Speaker has noted “with disgust the circulation of what is alleged to be her unclothed photos on social media platforms”.

“The originator of this content is a faceless thug who has made numerous attempts to extort money to the tune of R150 000 from the Speaker.”

“In such a desperate attempt to convince the Speaker to pay the ransom, this person using multiple cellular lines, confessed that political players around the Speaker paid him to fabricate a sensual content in order to assist them to assassinate her character.”

ALSO READ: Sex video of Free State ANC’s Zanele Sifuba leaked online

Black mail

Mokone said the individual wanted Sifuba to be fired as Speaker

“This he said, it was intended to soil her integrity towards the ANC Provincial Conference and to eventually remove her as the Speaker of the Free State Legislature. The strategy includes cyber bullying, blackmail, harassment and character assassination should the Speaker refuse to pay the money, which she did.”

Legal action

Mokone said Sifuba is also seeking legal action against those who shared the explicit video.

“The Speaker is seeking legal counsel to deal with those who participate in supplementary circulation of such content.”

“Anyone who engages in the unlawful distribution and dissemination of such images will attract both criminal and civil liability, which may result in imprisonment and/or damages being claimed against them,” Mokone added.

ALSO READ: Malema warned to retract, apologise for hateful comments, but EFF say no