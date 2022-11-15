Don’t log out of Twitter or you might not get back in, thanks to Elon Musk

Cheryl Kahla

In the latest Twitter saga twist, Elon Musk fired a member of the Android app development team via a tweet and implemented changes which could affect your login process.

And as one would imagine, it started with a tweet.

Because why woudn’t it.

Musk fires employee on Twitter

On Sunday, Musk apologised “for Twitter being super slow in many countries”.

He also tagged a Twitter employee and asked what is he doing to fix the issue.

Musk said: “App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs [Remote procedure calls] just to render a home timeline”.

Eric Frohnhoefer, who had been part of the Android development said Musk’s assessment was incorrect.

The billionaire replied: “Then please correct me. What is the right number? Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix it”.

Frohnhoefer gave a detailed explanation – which can be viewed here. But long story short, we are now here:

Elon Musk just fired a Twitter employee. On Twitter. pic.twitter.com/3rrK052llf— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 14, 2022

While the app loaded fairly fast in the United States, users India and other parts of the world had 20 to 30-second delays.

According to Musk, this was “due to bad batching/verbose comms, actually useful data transferred is low”.

Hey – since you own Twitter now – maybe talk to your employees in person versus tweet-trolling?— Ryan Arsenault (@ryanarsenault) November 13, 2022

Bye bye 2FA

He then announced that Twitter “will be turning off ‘microservices’ bloatware”, adding: “Less than 20% are actually needed for Twitter to work”.

It’s rumoured that Musk either deleted or shutdown part of Twitter’s 2FA (Two-factor authentication) infrastructure as well.

Several users said they were unable to log back in after logging out.

Don't log out of Twitter if you have 2FA. The microservice for it has been shut down. You won't be able to log back in. https://t.co/T6AevAFPCp— Toon Brains (@Cartoonbrains) November 14, 2022

How to secure access to Twitter

Some users have had luck by logging in with backup codes. If you don’t want to deactivated 2FA but still want use your account, simply save a new code. Just in case.

From the main menu, go to Settings and Support, then select Settings and Privacy. Select Security and Account Access from the list, then click on Two-factor authentication (if the setting is active).

The option to view your backup codes will be on the next page under the section title Additional Methods (of this extremely convulated process).

You will be given a 12-digit back-up code. Copy this code and keep it safe for the next login, if needed.

